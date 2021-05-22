Rising Tide By Tamiko Dooley

Rising Tide

I met a man from Hokkaido

At the beach one day who said:

“Call a workman from another city

When you dismantle a magpie nest.

They take their revenge if

They know where you live:

Shit stream down windows,

Wing mirrors outpecked.

The last thing you want

Is your very own Tippi Hedren moment,

Flapping around as the music crescendos

Except there won’t be a “Cut!”

Only the sound of your screams and

Streaks of blue and black clawing

In an otherwise grey sky.”

Behind me, the waves that lapped King Canute’s feet

Roared and reared against the shore:

Earth in her glory, crying out for retribution

Surveying her devastation in despair.

By Tamiko Dooley

Biography Tamiko is a half-Japanese mother of two born and raised in England. When there’s no pandemic, she’s hired as a wedding pianist from time to time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

