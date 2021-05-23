Constellation of the Ovarian Cysts By Sophie Tianfang Li

Constellation of the Ovarian Cysts

A body of sixteen years,

Two ovaries.

A dream of children

Running through the house.

An abundance of acne.

An inferno of stomach cramps

When the menstrual periods came back.

The transducer waltzes across the gel,

Creating a painting of unusual static.

“10 in your left ovary, 12 in your right.”

The diameter of the cysts

Become poking and prodding of needles

And solutions of little pink pills.

Broken

mantras

of infertility.

A dream for children

Will come from another body.

By Sophie Tianfang Li

Biography:

Sophie Tianfang Li was born in Hong Kong and raised in Beijing, China. She is currently a senior at Lafayette college. She loves poetry, music and tattoos.

