eight By Amy Liu

eight

for breakfast, peach flesh

slick and yellow —

spoken over,

blanched.

butterknife dreams

love-bites across

plump curves

—she

never said no.

eight peaches, lucky.

pits torn up,

gone out, rolling

heads and tails;

probability, ever

retrospective.

for breakfast,

thoughts

and prayers —

peaches, ate

and drained. eight

in the can,

drowning in syrup brine.

eight —

eight accounted

for, eyelids smoothed closed,

shrouded in last light.

no more appetite

for the news. call it a

bad day.

thoughts

and prayers, sticky

pulp oozing

from holes

in hearts.

he used:

the canned

peaches left behind to expire,

the girls in the back,

the glock,

the gild.

By Amy Liu



Biography Amy Liu is a high school student and an aspiring writer. She has been awarded National Gold and Silver medals for poetry in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and serves as the news, science, and arts and entertainment editor of the Kaleidoscope newspaper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

