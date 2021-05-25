Two Poems By Anna Kiesewetter

harrison street

all the wildflowers are gone.

usually they meet their end

softly, gently—wither and

fade into the crinkled

drought of summer. but today

the men from harrison street came

and tore up the tangled wreaths of

lupine and blackberry and clover.

the hills are bald. shorn.

spots of dirt peek through.

what once was a

cacophony of color and light

has become dead straw

on the side of the road.

i suppose that’s suburban perfection—

the harrison kind, at least.

we relinquish mossy roofs for

geometric shingles, lush meadows

for sculpted lawns. we give up

wilderness for order, sell away

inborn beauty to be

upper class, and yet wonder

where our freedom has gone.

model minority

if the prize for bitten tongues and swallowed words

is a crimson-splattered chasm in the back of our necks

then we must all forfeit. what sense is there in

clinging to whiteness like religion only to be

rendered fatally silent? what pride is there in

wearily pursuing their bloody rules only to be

robbed regardless? no—we speak on our own terms,

feel the rusty words ascend our throats.

we play no longer.

we stalemate no longer.

By Anna Kiesewetter

Biography:

Anna Kiesewetter is an incoming freshman at Stanford University from Issaquah, Washington. She was a 2020 American Voices Medal nominee for the Scholastic Writing Awards, and her work is published or forthcoming in Polyphony Lit, Prometheus Dreaming, Blue Marble Review, Trouvaille Review, and elsewhere. A firm believer in the psychological nature of literature, she writes to explore human experience and perception.

