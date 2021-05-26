CANVAS By Daniella DiPasquale

CANVAS
When too much is cut
look in the mirror
The mirror knows how to give back
what has been stolen
I am a thief, my skin in the teeth
of my knife
It finds a way to peel back
my layers
Blood pools in corners
a harsh coaxing in my ear
to continue
What has been done
will scar-
the newest addition
You see, I’m an artist
no better plain and dull canvas
than my body
Museums were not always filled
with stories
By Daniella DiPasquale
Biography
My name is Daniella DiPasquale. I am a young Autistic poet from Jacksonville, Florida. I currently study at The University of North Florida and am striving towards a bachelors in English. When I’m not studying, you can find me managing my poetry page on Instagram (Ellaspoetrygarden) or crocheting. I’m also a cat mom to two rambunctious kitties, Flynn and Kingston.