CANVAS By Daniella DiPasquale

CANVAS

When too much is cut

look in the mirror

The mirror knows how to give back

what has been stolen

I am a thief, my skin in the teeth

of my knife

It finds a way to peel back

my layers

Blood pools in corners

a harsh coaxing in my ear

to continue

What has been done

will scar-

the newest addition

You see, I’m an artist

no better plain and dull canvas

than my body

Museums were not always filled

with stories

By Daniella DiPasquale

Biography

My name is Daniella DiPasquale. I am a young Autistic poet from Jacksonville, Florida. I currently study at The University of North Florida and am striving towards a bachelors in English. When I’m not studying, you can find me managing my poetry page on Instagram (Ellaspoetrygarden) or crocheting. I’m also a cat mom to two rambunctious kitties, Flynn and Kingston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

