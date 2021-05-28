NEW PASTORAL By Ginger Harris

NEW PASTORAL

I

we sit at the bar at the American Legion

next to a sign protesting protesting

and another sign instructing

that we always remember September 11th

and above the door, a shotgun in a dusty case,

a hand-drawn sign of a flag

with “Desert Storm” in red marker

locals laboring

over countertops

finding home where the walls honor

their trauma, pain stuck

in their limbic systems

with nowhere

to go

but through

II

a sweet old man, unabashedly toothless

introduces himself, insists

on buying us champagne

which they serve in large shot glasses—

cheers he says, while the others

grudgingly chime in

forgive for a time our city accents

our differences

sticking heavy

like a mask

III

there is a local elderly couple

eloping soon, like us—

but only for the social security money

so that now, when he goes

she’ll finally have enough to live on

and he’ll rest easy

knowing he took care of someone

in this life. she doesn’t have

long left

but what she has

she will get to keep

until the end, a win-win

if there ever was one

IV

we pass old farms

sprouting nothing

but trash as if from cataclysm

I think home

things multiplying—

newspapers, broken tools, car parts

bills paid and unpaid

plastic toys caked in mud

a crop of excess, if anything else grew

you couldn’t tell—

no flock no herd no rich soil

so much space

it’s become a heavy burden

crushing under

such weight

like an invasive species

telling in time the whole story

By Ginger Harris

Biography:

Ginger Harris is an emerging writer who lives in Denver. She has a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she also studied creative writing.

