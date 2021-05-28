NEW PASTORAL By Ginger Harris

NEW PASTORAL
I
we sit at the bar at the American Legion
next to a sign protesting protesting
and another sign instructing
that we always remember September 11th
and above the door, a shotgun in a dusty case,
a hand-drawn sign of a flag
with “Desert Storm” in red marker
locals laboring
over countertops
finding home where the walls honor
their trauma, pain stuck
in their limbic systems
with nowhere
to go
but through
II
a sweet old man, unabashedly toothless
introduces himself, insists
on buying us champagne
which they serve in large shot glasses—
cheers he says, while the others
grudgingly chime in
forgive for a time our city accents
our differences
sticking heavy
like a mask
III
there is a local elderly couple
eloping soon, like us—
but only for the social security money
so that now, when he goes
she’ll finally have enough to live on
and he’ll rest easy
knowing he took care of someone
in this life. she doesn’t have
long left
but what she has
she will get to keep
until the end, a win-win
if there ever was one
IV
we pass old farms
sprouting nothing
but trash as if from cataclysm
I think home
things multiplying—
newspapers, broken tools, car parts
bills paid and unpaid
plastic toys caked in mud
a crop of excess, if anything else grew
you couldn’t tell—
no flock no herd no rich soil
so much space
it’s become a heavy burden
crushing under
such weight
like an invasive species
telling in time the whole story
By Ginger Harris
Biography:
Ginger Harris is an emerging writer who lives in Denver. She has a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she also studied creative writing.