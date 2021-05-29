35 Weeks By Sarah Esmi

35 Weeks

last night

the wisdom of women long dead

entered my body

an ancestral amethyst

tore through my heart

and fell into the amphitheater of my abdomen

this morning it clangs about

as I take my morning walk

it tolls, like a jagged bell, ringing,

It’s time. It’s time. It’s time.

By Sarah Esmi

Biography Sarah Esmi is an artist of Iranian descent focusing primarily on experimental and absurdist theatre, collage, movement, and poetry. Sarah began her career as an experimentalist during a Fulbright fellowship in Spain. She has been published in Calyx and the Dime Show Review. She is also the co-founder of counterclaim, a Brooklyn-based production company. By day, Sarah is a practicing attorney, representing the underrepresented in New York courtrooms. www.sarah-e.com, @sarah_______e





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

