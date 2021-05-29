35 Weeks By Sarah Esmi

35 Weeks
last night
the wisdom of women long dead
entered my body
an ancestral amethyst
tore through my heart
and fell into the amphitheater of my abdomen
this morning it clangs about
as I take my morning walk
it tolls, like a jagged bell, ringing,
It’s time. It’s time. It’s time.
By Sarah Esmi
Biography
Sarah Esmi is an artist of Iranian descent focusing primarily on experimental and absurdist theatre, collage, movement, and poetry. Sarah began her career as an experimentalist during a Fulbright fellowship in Spain. She has been published in Calyx and the Dime Show Review. She is also the co-founder of counterclaim, a Brooklyn-based production company. By day, Sarah is a practicing attorney, representing the underrepresented in New York courtrooms. www.sarah-e.com, @sarah_______e