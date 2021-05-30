Immigrant Song By Amy Liu

Immigrant Song

Rehearsed in a Bowery flat and

performed for none is the immigrant song,

where Mother carefully traces english letters

into a red spiral notebook. The curl of the q

drains the last vestiges of gel ink from her pen;

with a flick of her pale wrist, the plastic husk finds

its forever home in a black bin. In Chinese, we craft

shallow curves with subtle strokes, she tells me, and I nod.

There is a wound in the thin paper from the ballpoint tip.

(Someday, a man will tell me about the shallow curves of the

Chinese and I will also nod, but I will bear the wound

on my body instead; I stitch it up

with finely-shredded staff paper.)

In this Bowery flat, we memorize the lyrics

of the immigrant song: Keep those papers on you

and How do we fill out this form

and Mama, can you see my eyes?

The stage upon which we sing the immigrant song

is in constant flux: it is Chinatown’s Canal Street

where Mandarin and English battle for dominance

in a produce market and slip underneath dirty

sidewalks and fog up the air; it is the kindergarten

classroom where my teacher orders me to stop speaking

mother tongue; it is the city bus where someone spits at my father’s feet

and screams slurs he does not understand; it is the dining table, where

we swallow stale white bread and call it delicious, hao chi; it is the waning crescent moon

that wills this city to sleep and trains its cold gaze on us

through the dusty windows.

In this Bowery flat, we replay the

nativist song like a cassette tape

until it loses meaning: Go back to where you came from

and Speak english

and We do not want your kind here.

At school, someone asks me if I love living in America

and I say yes, the first word I learned. Inside,

I think of submissive rage, which claws at my chest

and leaves bleeding cuts; I think of loss, which draws breath from my body

and pulls my shoulders towards the ground; I think of bittersweet, crimson,

unrequited love and Lady Liberty’s disdainful gaze puncturing my childlike heart.

When we stand to say the Pledge of Allegiance,

the immigrant song swells to a thunderous roar within me

and the stars and stripes glimmer with the tears of newly-minted Americans.

By Amy Liu

Biography



Amy Liu is a high school student and an aspiring writer. She has been awarded National Gold and Silver medals for poetry in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and serves as the news, science, and arts and entertainment editor of the Kaleidoscope newspaper.

