the circle By Reanna Holmes

the circle



Damp moss under my heels, hands wet and muddy

Sturdy rocks guiding me safely through each step, each leap

Riveting conversations with the trees;

some you have to go up high to talk to

other stories stay rooted to the Earth

Just be kind and ask for consent first.

I know all the pebbles along the trails and in the rivers,

the rapids sing to me as they wash over wounds, healing.

Drink from her and you will know the Truth

A mirror she gives you, you may be confused

Look deeper, she tells you, it’s an inward journey

Feel connected to the Life that surrounds you

Dancing in the rain, heart racing up the mountain

Listen to the sorrows, the triumph, the legacy

Watch the branches in the wind, the clouds rolling over hills

The stars at night, and the silent rise of the morning

and know that you are part of all of this.

By Reanna Holmes

Biography Reanna is a 23 year old Service Coordinator with their Master’s in Social Work. They have been writing casually since they were in middle school to express themselves emotionally and spiritually. Their passions lie in social justice, decolonization, environmental healing, radical love and change, and queer community. Reanna identifies themselves as a “jack of all trades, master of none” and dabbles in dance, painting/visual art, drag, poetry, music, urban exploring, and more. In their free time they enjoy being in nature and spending time with their partner and furry companions.

