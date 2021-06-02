Senescence By Maria Llona Garcia

Senescence

I have written too many poems

about evergreens. About pines

and firs. About trees that, like me,

don’t change and go long winters

like they’re not cold. Deciduous

is a word I can’t bring myself

to embody, though I want to

be like the Easter Trees outside

that die, live, then die again. Never

scared of change or of being

forgotten. Happy to give their old

flowers to the ground. I want to

turn red and wait, naked, for spring.

To shift with the breeze. Anything,

really, except for the humdrum

of another winter where I am clothed,

but still underdressed.

By Maria Llona Garcia

Biography Maria Llona Garcia is a 24 year old Peruvian poet and occasional prose writer. She recently graduated with a degree in English from Skidmore College, where she was awarded their section of the Academy of American Poets Prize. She currently lives in her hometown of Lima, Peru and teaches English while also working as a newsletter editor. This fall she will begin studying for an MFA in Poetry at The New School.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

