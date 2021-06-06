Elegiac Invention,or Three Meditations By J. C. Pucci

Elegiac Invention,

or Three Meditations

Lift me into oblivion so I shall understand

all things language cannot speak

translate my heart, moor my voice

in the harbor from which no ship has sailed

I have never been the free will of your daydreams

I am only a choice you once made

a feeling you once had

the end of everything as you knew it.

*

Father History keeps an office near the white roses

beyond the slate path where the faun was laid,

and all of life is written in chalk drawings

Do not fear the end of the world, he says,

for it has already happened

a few times while you were sleeping

and once more when you were awake

check your notebook — you’ll find it all there.

*

A rosy fingered dawn

Was what I saw

At the close of your life

There is no meaning, only purpose —

to observe, to know

and to pass that knowledge on

so there shall always be

a witness to the universe.

Wrapped in the cloth of history

with coins on your eyes

I wept for all I had not yet learned.

By J. C. Pucci



Biography J. C. Pucci is a poet, teacher, musician, and accomplished daydreamer. She received her Ph.D. in Italian language & literature from Yale University where she also teaches Italian translation.

