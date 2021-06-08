Colors on a Quiet Georgia Street By Isaiah Kye Diaz-Mays

Colors on a Quiet Georgia Street



In Memory of Ahmaud Arbery

A red lynching was held in white daylight.

Absent rope, truant aid. A blue flag waved

above a battle prolonged for eons. Two assailants

exhibited prominent proof of chalky privilege

while boasting blatant fear for Black pigment. The

pavement matched Ahmaud’s skin before his t-shirt

was soaked scarlet. Three silver bullets cancelled his

bloodline, spawning blaring screams of justice across the

world, because a Black boy in a colorless t-shirt jogged

down a quiet Georgia street.

By Isaiah Kye Diaz-Mays

Biography Isaiah Diaz-Mays is a writer currently enrolled at Dartmouth College with aspirations to be a poet, novelist and screenwriter. Born and raised in Hudson County, New Jersey, his inspirations are James Baldwin, Terrance Hayes, Toni Morrison and Maya Angelou.

