Colors on a Quiet Georgia Street By Isaiah Kye Diaz-Mays

Colors on a Quiet Georgia Street
In Memory of Ahmaud Arbery
A red lynching was held in white daylight.
Absent rope, truant aid. A blue flag waved
above a battle prolonged for eons. Two assailants
exhibited prominent proof of chalky privilege
while boasting blatant fear for Black pigment. The
pavement matched Ahmaud’s skin before his t-shirt
was soaked scarlet. Three silver bullets cancelled his
bloodline, spawning blaring screams of justice across the
world, because a Black boy in a colorless t-shirt jogged
down a quiet Georgia street.
By Isaiah Kye Diaz-Mays
Biography
Isaiah Diaz-Mays is a writer currently enrolled at Dartmouth College with aspirations to be a poet, novelist and screenwriter. Born and raised in Hudson County, New Jersey, his inspirations are James Baldwin, Terrance Hayes, Toni Morrison and Maya Angelou.