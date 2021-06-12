Bison Bison, Jigsaw By Daria Uporsky

Bison Bison, Jigsaw

1

The best sleep I ever got

was in the back of that pickup in a prairie.

Tucked into my 1988 Dodge Dakota long bed — a puzzle piece,

belonging surrounded by stars and sagebrush and bison bison

licking road salt from the hubs,

rocking their baby.

2

The truck rolls to a stop. I tumble out,

un-pinch my nose, and let the blood soak into the dirt.

It is late and completely prairie. There is nothing — no water, tissues,

a receipt on the floor.

100 or so, the herd that I do not see—bison bison,

scattered, the loose pieces to a jigsaw of night.

On all fours, I rub my blood-covered palms

into the earth. No one drives by

[thank the stars it is late]

me looking like I tried to kiss

a wild animal.

In the irony, I look up

at one wild eye and the bottom teeth of the wood bison:

magnificent bovine; largest land mammal of N. America

staring down at a despicable me. A prairie

of bison with eyes stretching open in horror, repulsed

by the new member of their pack: she who muddies the clean night

muttering in tongues to herself.

The stars were so bright, and only the sound

of bison teeth slow-chewing dry grass.

3

It is February in my cabin windows. I watch a herd

run down the hills—wild eyes, hooves, horns

emerging and disappearing through the shroud of dust and snow.

Natives—Crow, Blackfoot, Nez Perce, whoever can say

their ancestors ate bison meat before the trains came.

(I imagine a string of cars, oily faces, oiled hair, coal smoke, hot

rails, hot wheels. Bullets land in dust, in babies, in my gut. God’s

magnificent utterances wasted in a state of lust.)

I watch a few collapse to die. Something collapses

in my chest. I try to make a puzzle out of the wreckage:

try to remember how to love everything

not just in bounty—in chaos,

in death, in nothing.

Later, a grandmother in the cab

rolls down her window and hollers that

she [window starts back up] is cold

and to [muffled] hurry.

I ask how many tags they have. “One.”

A teenager laughs in the dark. Montana accent,

“Some Salish tried to say they hunted bison.”

Everyone chuckles. I don’t get it.

A voice from the other side of the pick-up,

“This is the best sleep tha’ bison will ever get.”

Headlamps jump from the truck. I wish them a

safe drive, wave at the bottomed-out bed,

a horn poking up.

4

I learn Salish were salmon hunters.

By Daria Uporsky

Biography Daria Uporsky is a freelance writer and nature photographer based in Western North Carolina and Montana. She is most recently published in the literary journal Valparaiso Poetry Review.

