Eve, Underwater By Maria Llona Garcia

Eve, Underwater

I was old enough,

and large enough,

that the suds

no longer covered

the tops of my knees,

which rose like islands

above the bathwater.

Then my father came

into the bathroom and

in the name of art

took pictures of me

on a small white camera

I have yet to forget

and I felt myself snap.

I was young enough,

that I hadn’t yet

understood what skin

meant, or what

shame was or

that my body could talk and

tell me to cover up.

I learned about

the Fall of Man

when I first saw

my body through

another’s eyes,

trapped in that small

screen and only partly

covered by dirty

bath water, and felt

that I was dirty, too.

By Maria Llona Garcia

Biography Maria Llona Garcia is a 24 year old Peruvian poet and occasional prose writer. She recently graduated with a degree in English from Skidmore College, where she was awarded their section of the Academy of American Poets Prize. She currently lives in her hometown of Lima, Peru and teaches English while also working as a newsletter editor. This fall she will begin studying for an MFA in Poetry at The New School.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

