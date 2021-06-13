Speech Delay By Erin Miller

Speech Delay



Playing pogs all day

kindergarten classroom bliss

no words from my lips

classroom goes outside to play

bullied for my lack of speech

Speech therapists come

to our house in Springtime

try to make me speak

therapists finally leave

I look at parents and speak

School, I use my voice

teacher is surprised to hear

classmates still make fun

now I’m the class clown

teacher labels special ed

It will be long years

before the mistake is fixed

I just enter the next class

fall asleep, easy to pass

wasting time until freedom

By Erin Miller

Biography Erin Miller is an artist and a poet. She has an MFA degree from Arcadia University in Creative Writing and has had her art exhibited in numerous galleries such as but not limited to Phoenix Arts Gallery, New York Art Connection, and the Pahrump Valley Museum. Currently, she works as a teacher in the state of Nevada. Her past publishing credits include Daily Star, Lesbian Connection, Poetry and Covid, and Ovenque Siamo.

