How Two Find a Wound Nonexistent By Isaiah Diaz-Mays

How Two Find a Wound Nonexistent

I’d be open to surgery if I believed

the problem was solvable, but learning you

inside and out taught me that all solutions are

nonexistent,

similar to how our bond became a festered flower

that floated off into the night after that argument on balcony

when you cursed me to hell and said I’m just like my father,

a wound

you love to strike and slice every time the organ hidden deep

within your chest gets shattered, pieces you use to carve me up

then somehow

find

a way to bury me every time you check my phone and see her name appear

across the screen you cut deep, deeper than the distance I dig between your

two

thighs every time I go over, and as we fuck you spit out words filthier than the dirt your friends drag across my name in vain and watch the boomerang bang us both across the head since I love you unconditionally and you love me twice as much, even when the conditions are sickening… leaving those who can’t comprehend questioning,

how?

By Isaiah Kye Diaz-Mays

Biography Isaiah Diaz-Mays is a writer currently enrolled at Dartmouth College with aspirations to be a poet, novelist and screenwriter. Born and raised in Hudson County, New Jersey, his inspirations are James Baldwin, Terrance Hayes, Toni Morrison and Maya Angelou.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

