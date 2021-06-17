Dayenu By J. C. Pucci

Dayenu

And then we realized

their memories were not blessings

but the ancient curse:

and you shall multiply

like the stars in heaven

and the sands on the earth,

shunned and stepped upon

How Avraham had misheard:

the hope of otherwise had covered

his ears.

This was how we met the end:

without undue rush or pride

a song of ascents, we went on crooning

in the very moment when we could be no lower.

Some spoke of simple things —

ineffable and complete

like the strength of wanderers

and poets. Others

mouthed wordless fears of

immortality undone.

Mere existence was our battle cry,

short and sweet little lives

like spots of honey we sat

observing everything, acting mostly

and in this way

we went on counting stars as if of shared fate

of some perpetual life.

that we would burn away, too

like the stars in heaven

that we would be swept away, also

like the sands of the earth

this we ignored in tremendous oblivion.

And then we realized

their memories were not blessings

but not quite a curse

and so we pretended that the stars would go on forever

and the sands would be a constant on earth

and that this world was mutable

and it was more mutable than us.

and this became our blessing

and for a moment, at least,

it was enough.



By J. C. Pucci

Biography J. C. Pucci is a poet, teacher, musician, and accomplished daydreamer. She received her Ph.D. in Italian language & literature from Yale University where she also teaches Italian translation.

