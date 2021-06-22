Clouds By Philip Ossai

Clouds

Why do the lonely clouds cry.

Gray in color as they pass by.

Some linger and ponder

While bullets hail from heaven

And I can’t help but wonder

If they will quickly pass

Or rather stay the seven

As nature withers and lie

I wonder, why do lonely clouds cry.

Though light is no stranger

Critical is its appearance near danger.

It’s entrance like an angel on a dark day

To musk the bitter stench of silver gray.

But temporary is her stay

As to the abyss it gives way

Returns the lonely clouds in the sky

As I wonder, why do lonely clouds cry.

By Philip Ossai

Biography Philip is a collegiate student athlete at Houston Baptist university. He is a very humble but emotional person and it translates to the field of play. His love for poetry stems from his love for finding the deeper meaning of things. He also enjoys the piano.

