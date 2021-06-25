Bark By Maria Llona Garcia

Tylie Shider teaches us all about light and defying gravity in his new poem. Read the full version on our site (link in bio).

What did you see when you visited the mountain top?

Where do you feel rooted?

Where did the course diverge from its original destination? Where was the coastline you found the love you really needed?

Write about what you find beneath the surface of the ice.

How are you blooming?

Karese Borrows explores love and relationships in her new poem "Big Girl Things."

We celebrated the first day of National Poetry Month with Palak Parikh's beautiful new poem "Calculus Notes on Turmeric."

We are reviving our tradition of sharing a series of new National Poetry Writing Month poetry prompts! We are doing things a bit differently this year by releasing all of the prompts in advance. Our series this year contains 41 new prompts, as well as the entire series of 29 prompts from 2016.