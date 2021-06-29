Duelo By Sade Teniola

I crept in when you were asleep
watching your vulnerable form
I slid into the covers
the feel of you stirring
shuts out the pain that weighed
heavy on my chest
right here
I can use your warmth
to silence the noise
pondering is so loud for my
fragile state instead I use you
to shut everything out
tomorrow can wait
the dark of the night is all I have
and here is where I will spend
every hour holding on to life
even though life has abandoned love
By Sade Teniola
Biography
Sade Teniola is a British Nigerian poet and writer with a debut poetry book, The Silence That Falls In Between, recently published. She lives in London where she continues to write. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_sadeteniola/