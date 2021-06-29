Duelo By Sade Teniola

I crept in when you were asleep

watching your vulnerable form

I slid into the covers

the feel of you stirring

shuts out the pain that weighed

heavy on my chest

right here

I can use your warmth

to silence the noise

pondering is so loud for my

fragile state instead I use you

to shut everything out

tomorrow can wait

the dark of the night is all I have

and here is where I will spend

every hour holding on to life

even though life has abandoned love

By Sade Teniola

Biography



Sade Teniola is a British Nigerian poet and writer with a debut poetry book, The Silence That Falls In Between, recently published. She lives in London where she continues to write. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_sadeteniola/

