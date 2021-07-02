Sage Creek By Cameron Brooks

Sage Creek

This bad land is good

enough for wild sage

brush to spread weed-like

about the creek

that weaves between

snarled juniper trees

with wiry wads

of copper bison fur

snagged on their boughs

like so many

breadcrumbs leading

to Sage Creek

in this bad and brittle land

not good for much

save sagebrush. If you’re lucky

you may happen upon one

at the end of the hoof-flat path:

a monarch of the plains

wading monstrously

in the middle of the creek

like some dark primordial

whirlpool guzzling water.

And he may lift his head

and murmur to you

through ebony eyes:

This water is mine.

By Cameron Brooks

Biography:

Cameron Brooks is a writer from South Dakota. He holds an M.A. from Princeton Theological Seminary and serves as Managing Editor for Vanora, an artist collaboration site. His poems have appeared in the Scurfpea Publishing Poetry Anthology, Fathom Magazine, and Eunoia Review (forthcoming). He lives and works in Sioux Falls.

