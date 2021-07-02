Sage Creek By Cameron Brooks

Sage Creek
This bad land is good
enough for wild sage
brush to spread weed-like
about the creek
that weaves between
snarled juniper trees
with wiry wads
of copper bison fur
snagged on their boughs
like so many
breadcrumbs leading
to Sage Creek
in this bad and brittle land
not good for much
save sagebrush. If you’re lucky
you may happen upon one
at the end of the hoof-flat path:
a monarch of the plains
wading monstrously
in the middle of the creek
like some dark primordial
whirlpool guzzling water.
And he may lift his head
and murmur to you
through ebony eyes:
This water is mine.
By Cameron Brooks
Biography:
Cameron Brooks is a writer from South Dakota. He holds an M.A. from Princeton Theological Seminary and serves as Managing Editor for Vanora, an artist collaboration site. His poems have appeared in the Scurfpea Publishing Poetry Anthology, Fathom Magazine, and Eunoia Review (forthcoming). He lives and works in Sioux Falls.