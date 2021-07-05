Some of the Dolls Hide in the Basement By Juliet Cook

Some of the Dolls Hide in the Basement

The doll with the ripped off leg

can’t ride the rocking horse

unless she sits on someone’s face.

The doll with the body like a deformed skink

lurks in the corner near the mice,

tries to avoid the traps.

The doll whose owner used to

hand stitch her clothes until

that owner decided to cut off all the doll’s fingers.

The doll with the stick figure heart

written on her torn shirt

and then erased.

The doll whose broken head begs for sanctuary

as she lives inside the garbage can, un-bagged,

praying she won’t get completely thrown away.

Some of them were thrown down the stairs by others.

Some of them threw themselves down.

Some of them were shaken and dragged

by the mouths of dogs, smell like filthy

dried out saliva mixed with blood stains.

The dolls with eyes that will never be put back together.

By Juliet Cook

Biography:

Juliet Cook is brimming with black, grey, silver, purple, and dark red explosions. She is drawn to poetry, abstract visual art, and other forms of expression. Her poetry has appeared in a peculiar multitude of literary publications. You can find out more at www.JulietCook.weebly.com.

