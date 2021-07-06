Intrusive Thoughts By Sammi Yamashiro

Intrusive Thoughts

I live, I live

in an icebox: its floor, its ceiling

is prettied with killer whale teeth,

neatly lined like the finest numbing crystalline.

Its daily grind grinds me.

You observers conclude I am whole

but internally, I am bifurcating:

separating to the point where I shall never alleviate.

A branch still attached could never be a tree.

Commence the dreamscape, draw the curtains:

‘Tis eternal midnight here in this damned refugee camp.

The Jap? The islander? spreads like she is melting

butter. The foreigner, the alien plays dead

on the bed. Don’t act the role: embody the character.

Commence the meal! Blow her brains out.

‘Tis now a showerhead fully

rampaged, rebelling against

my life, my life.

By Sammi Yamashiro

Sammi Yamashiro comes from a varied cultural background; born and raised in Japan, now living in Virginia, USA. Nowadays, her poetry tends to implement imagist, surrealist, and confessional elements. Rising Phoenix Review is known for taking up poets who write in this manner. Like Rising Phoenix, Yamashiro recognizes how important it is for diverse voices to be heard and acknowledged. It would be an honor to have these three poems (Intrusive Thoughts, Work Is a Replica of the Abusive Home, Duffel Bag Girl) partake in the legacy that Rising Phoenix Review is known for. She began her poetry journey in high school and has had multiple poems featured in several anthologies (Train River Publishing, Sunday Mornings at the River). She self-published her poetry collection “The Peach Pit Mask”, which includes poems she wrote from ages 15 to 19. It reached #1 in New Releases in Asian American Poetry on Amazon Kindle. She posts some of her work on Instagram to an audience of nearly 1000 people. You can read her writing on Instagram (@sammiyamashiro) to get a feel for how she writes.

