The Bite of a Rat



I wear gloves to cover the tears

in my fingers. Rats bite: nibbling

as I sleep. They call my flesh

sugar, ask if I had ambrosia for

dinner. I say I’m on a diet. They bite.

Middle of the night: my mom

calls my dad a rat, a scavenger,

digging his claws into abandoned

trash. I asked whose trash she was,

who discarded her, and she told me

to sleep with my hand outside the

covers. The rats bite.

I peel blisters off like stickers,

tangerine skin behind, salt to the

touch. Do you see the red circle in the

center of my palm? I clench my fist

and dig; my nails form a zig-zag X and

I wonder if I poured water in the

crevices if it would erode into a canyon

of the body. My hangnails are a secret.

I pull them off one by one and bleed

through the crevices, ripe for the

bite of a rat.

By Natalie Hampton

Biography Natalie Hampton is a rising junior at the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in the Creative Writing Department. She has been recognized at the National level of the Scholastic Art and Writing Competition and by the Harris County Department of Education, the Young Poets Network, the Pulitzer Center, and Ringling College of Art and Design. She serves as an editor at Polyphony Lit and Cathartic Literary Magazine. She has taken online workshops and classes with Iowa, Brown, Sewanee, and Ellipsis Writing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

