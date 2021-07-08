Amen, Amen By Diepreye Amanah

Amen, Amen
Yes, me too:
my head—
it’s a funny one:
so full of
many tiny bodies
that twirl and whirl
like gas molecules
high on kinetic energy,
the source renewable
per microseconds—
these thoughts
triplicate themselves
and shrink up
almost
simultaneously
like an unending conversation
between
autopoiesis
and
apoptosis,
until they are just multiples
of these lingering few:
“What if this is all there is
when “this” is nothing?
What if the past had happened
on a different day of the week?
What if tomorrow leads nowhere
or never comes at all?
What if it has all been a mistake?
What if this is a mistake?
What if I am the mistake?”
What if
what if,
what if,
what if,
rolling around
in these
triple spiral labyrinths—our minds—
siphoning our sleep,
seizing our rest.
How do we release them,
escape from them,
when it’s our hearts that beat
the drums that guide their feet,
when it’s our blinking
that violins them into sway?
How, oh how do we break free?
Well, there is work to be done.
So come with me,
come with me,
put on your good shoes,
wear a hat,
bring some water too,
come with me,
we are walking all the way
to the big gate;
bring your God along,
whatever they may be,
that they might walk with us
pray for us,
pray with us:
Joy,
let us in,
amen.
Fill our mouths, our hair, our eyes
our bellies, amen.
Joy,
we see you in there
lonely old man,
lice crawling in your beard,
just let us in,
we have oils, we have comb.
Joy,
you sick old man
we have lotion
for the sores
on your shriveling skin,
we have syrup for your throat
Joy,
let us in, amen.
Don’t you see the cobwebs on your furniture,
hanging from your dining hall?
Come on, let us in Joy;
we are children, parents, teachers
we are writers, artists, musicians,
we are cooks and bartenders;
we will sing with you
we will eat with you
we will dance with you
we will talk with you, read to you,
we know you are sad
just like us Joy,
please let us in,
let us glimpse
your grandsons and granddaughters,
and if you won’t, please pray to their big bright brown eyes
for us:
pray that they steal our suffering,
steel our souls,
still the noise,
steal us out of these
triple spiral labyrinths—our minds.
By Diepreye Amanah
Biography:
Diepreye Amanah is a senior studying English and Comparative Literature at UNC-Chapel Hill. Her poems appear in Carolina Woman Magazine, the Health Humanities Journal of UNC, and as prize winners in the 2021 A.R. Ammons Poetry Contest. Her poem is forthcoming in Up the Staircase Quarterly.