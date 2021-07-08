Amen, Amen By Diepreye Amanah

Amen, Amen

Yes, me too:

my head—

it’s a funny one:

so full of

many tiny bodies

that twirl and whirl

like gas molecules

high on kinetic energy,

the source renewable

per microseconds—

these thoughts

triplicate themselves

and shrink up

almost

simultaneously

like an unending conversation

between

autopoiesis

and

apoptosis,

until they are just multiples

of these lingering few:

“What if this is all there is

when “this” is nothing?

What if the past had happened

on a different day of the week?

What if tomorrow leads nowhere

or never comes at all?

What if it has all been a mistake?

What if this is a mistake?

What if I am the mistake?”

What if

what if,

what if,

what if,

rolling around

in these

triple spiral labyrinths—our minds—

siphoning our sleep,

seizing our rest.

How do we release them,

escape from them,

when it’s our hearts that beat

the drums that guide their feet,

when it’s our blinking

that violins them into sway?

How, oh how do we break free?

Well, there is work to be done.

So come with me,

come with me,

put on your good shoes,

wear a hat,

bring some water too,

come with me,

we are walking all the way

to the big gate;

bring your God along,

whatever they may be,

that they might walk with us

pray for us,

pray with us:

Joy,

let us in,

amen.

Fill our mouths, our hair, our eyes

our bellies, amen.

Joy,

we see you in there

lonely old man,

lice crawling in your beard,

just let us in,

we have oils, we have comb.

Joy,

you sick old man

we have lotion

for the sores

on your shriveling skin,

we have syrup for your throat

Joy,

let us in, amen.

Don’t you see the cobwebs on your furniture,

hanging from your dining hall?

Come on, let us in Joy;

we are children, parents, teachers

we are writers, artists, musicians,

we are cooks and bartenders;

we will sing with you

we will eat with you

we will dance with you

we will talk with you, read to you,

we know you are sad

just like us Joy,

please let us in,

let us glimpse

your grandsons and granddaughters,

and if you won’t, please pray to their big bright brown eyes

for us:

pray that they steal our suffering,

steel our souls,

still the noise,

steal us out of these

triple spiral labyrinths—our minds.

By Diepreye Amanah

Biography:

Diepreye Amanah is a senior studying English and Comparative Literature at UNC-Chapel Hill. Her poems appear in Carolina Woman Magazine, the Health Humanities Journal of UNC, and as prize winners in the 2021 A.R. Ammons Poetry Contest. Her poem is forthcoming in Up the Staircase Quarterly.

