dead girls and dead names By Annalisa Hansford

dead girls and dead names

The fabric from my binder grips

the skin around my chest so tightly

I can barely breathe.

When I try to sing along to that

new Taylor Swift song,

the one about dead girls haunting small

towns, similar to how dead names

haunt rebirthed souls,

my lungs give out, rendering

my hymns inaudible.

Before running to the other side

of the street to get to my

bus stop, I try to make out faces in

these automobiles speeding

past me. Accelerating as if

my body is a mere hallucination,

unforgiving as if my pain

just a figment of my imagination.

When I get to the other

side, my heart beats to the

tune of butterflies buried within

my stomach, pressing on

for an escape from their

captivity. My breathing

quickens to the rhythm

of my skeleton’s

insecurity.

On day trips to large cities like New York,

I whisper to my body in advance to forgive

me. The tightened cloth I use as a barrier

between my psyche and my anatomy

digs into my flesh, weighing me

down as I carry the burden of

century-long oppression and

injustice on my back.

My body wishes it

could transport back in time,

back before I existed,

back when I was nothing

and felt the same.

When I was merely the

blood and sweat

of my parents who had yet

to meet and intertwine

their hatreds together.

Now I have blood of my own,

which I bleed proudly at the utterance

of slurs. They give my wounds a home.



By Annalisa Hansford

Biography Annalisa is from the lonely suburbs of Plymouth Meeting, Pa and will be attending Emerson College in the fall of 2021. They have received recognition from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and have been longlisted for Grindstone Literary’s 2020 International Poetry Prize. In their free time, they enjoy listening to indie music, rubbing their dog’s belly, and eating vegan ice cream.

