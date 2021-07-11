Summer 2016 By Sophia Ivey

Summer 2016

Cherry Coke–

Colas on sidewalk

Benches, roller–

Skating on top of parking

Garages. Tight stuffy

June air squeezing

The beads of sweat

Out of us like how we

Would pinch our waists

In the mirror until

We couldn’t breathe. Waxing

Each other raw in your mom’s

Master bathroom. You painted

My lips with your cherry tasting

Lip balm, licking my bottom

Lip, while you changed out of your teal–

Colored swimsuit in the other room, I wondered

If your lips tasted the same as his. Smoking

Anything we could buy, rolling

Blunts on grandma’s back porch

While she napped on the off–

White couch. Pulling

Soggy condoms out

From between my legs

While he got dressed in the

Bathroom. That pink-tiled bathroom

In early July where we shoved white

Powder up our nose and he and I fucked

On the beach. The sand leaving

Rashes on my upper thighs blending

In with the swollen mosquito bites, days

Feeling dryer, burning my tongue after

He dared me to lick the concrete, I

Couldn’t taste for weeks, until kissing

Cherry flavored lips for the first time,

Prickles of your stubble legs brushing

Against my cheeks, everything was cherry

After that, everything was cherry.

By Sophia Ivey

Biography:

Sophia Ivey is a Senior at FSU studying English Literature. She plans to go on to receive an MFA in Poetry. She loves everything arts and craft and baking!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

