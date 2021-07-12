How Pious You Made the Flowers By Alisha Wong

How Pious You Made the Flowers

I can remember when we kept vigil in Eden,

your hands, blighted and vulpine, pressed me into

violets, into baptism. Salvation,

you Sinful soul; Water, you Wilting orchid.

On the third of March, you describe me as

a girl seeking her own undoing. I braid stem

into a crown, a Holy thing, until you called it

Divine.

I’m willing to confess that the zinnias in my garden bed

are overwatered. That you imprint foxglove & cornflower &

nectar onto your body

even after they decay. (What boon of the heavens

would I have asked for if I had known?)

Loneliness bore me a child of moss and ivy.

Watch: you arrange them like lattice across my skin

until they partition my flesh

and all that seeps out is devotion.

You see, I hid thistle in the confessional, licked dew off stained glass

just so you could redeem me. (I would’ve asked for less cruelty.)

I tried to carve myself into your likeness, into your image.

Ritual felt like your lips blessing mine. Does fondness

gleam or burn? I never found out

if mine did.

For years, you watched me sink my teeth into piety,

into girlhood, into something I could never quite own.

And when Death unveiled me, planted me in a coffin

for secular longing, you told the blind,

the mute,

the lame,

the leper

that I was a martyr.

They never saw you upend my body, call your hands

on my neck penance, bury me in peat for renewal.

I had once asked you if you would miss me if I died.

No, you’d still always be here, you replied.

Soil cordons root, allows all the water to soak into vein

without filling its share;

Of course I will, I say. I reach out and follow you into Sky.

Of course I do.

By Alisha Wong

Biography Alisha Wong is Chinese-American from Minnesota. Her writing has been recognized by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, Waldorf University, and St. Mary’s College among others. Her other works are published or forthcoming, including in The Heritage Review, Up North Lit, and The Phoenix. In her spare time, she enjoys calligraphy, fashion, and black coffee. She will graduate high school in 2022.

