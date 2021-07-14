the decades of Anigma Morandarte By Eryka Renata

the decades of Anigma Morandarte

anak: the Tagalog word for “my child”. a term of endearment. see also bebeko.

Anigma Morandarte is twenty-four years too old.

in her / white wedding dress / straight faced / with anguish

photographs plastered / at the credenza

my father / sitting on the organ chair / holding Anigma Morandarte / by her waist

she clutches / her pregnant belly / waiting to be torn open / at her womb

they wait patiently / for bebeko / my sister / to be born / too early

the same day / the Savior was born

Anigma Morandarte cries.

instead of myrrh and frankincense / the body of God / gives her / salt

Anigma Morandarte is twenty-eight years too old.

she’s standing / at the stove / of the basement kitchen

it is dark / there’s light / barely peeking through / the iced over window

but maybe everything is dark / when you are three / viewing through eyes / still foggy

Anigma Morandarte coughs / on the dust / she looks over her shoulder

the bird clock / little hand at the cardinal / big hand at the mockingbird

Anigma Morandarte / pulls the bagel out / from the toaster / two dark brown halves

it smells / like cold fire / the basement air /fills my nostrils / with ash

she’s holding a knife / she scrapes butter / from the silver tin

Anigma Morandarte cries.

there is blood on the white / there is a deep gash / cutting through / the diameter of her palm

Anigma Morandarte creams the bread / she is still crying / no sounds / from her mouth.

anak, your bread is ready / she walks to me / sitting on the basement stairs

I love you, bebeko.

i look / at the bread / there is still red / at the circumference

i bite / and i taste / her blood / and its salt.

Anigma Morandarte is thirty-three years too old.

the callous / of her own Mother / sitting on the white tile / of the kitchen

little hand / at the nightingale / big hand / at the owl

two bowls of rice / steaming from / the black pot

anigma morandarte cries.

she forgot / to turn off / the stove / the rice now burnt

her mother / screams at her / youngest child / of her useless soul / her unbirth / too old

Bandit / the family dog / sits on the white tile / with me / eight year old / anak

he is so scared / he pees himself / the floor / wet / yellow

Anigma Morandarte’s Mother / slams the dog / into his urine / rubs his face in it

Fucking dirty animal.

i do my best impression / of anak / and hold him / urine and all

when i press / his ears / to my cheek / i could smell / salt

Anigma Morandarte is thirty-seven years too old.

i cannot / see her / it is / too dark / eyes foggy / the bathroom door / standing between us

Anigma Morandarte hid / all the house keys / in the toilet / far from / anak’s hands

i can imagine / the bird clock / both hands / at the owl

my back / braces against / the bathroom door / my twelve year old hands / clawing at the hinges

mom, please come out, i’m scared, mom, i’m so scared. i hear water / running / farther away

Anigma Morandarte cries.

i sleep / in my sister’s room / the Savior / and we hold our breath

we think Anigma Morandarte could surely be dead by tomorrow morning.

little hand at the cardinal / big hand at the mockingbird / yet she sits / on the living room couch

good morning, bebeko / Anigma Morandarte smiles / there is breakfast on the counter.

i look / and i see / bags of salt

Anigma Morandarte is forty-four years too old.

she is miles away / i almost can’t picture what she looks like / at this time / in this light

the caller id interrupts / Anigma Morandarte / i press her up to my ear / and anak listens

bebeko come home, bebeko I have bread, bebeko I’ll boil you water, my anak I love you, anak,

anak / i’m anak but no other names / anak I need you, anak I’ll die without you / i am crying / no

sounds / from my own mouth / Anigma Morandarte speaks / and i can still taste the salt.

By Eryka Renata

Biography Eryka Renata is a poet from the Chicagoland area. Dedicated to craft and the avant-garde, much of her work borders the experimental while maintaining the realism of everyday life. She believes in the complex combination of art and storytelling, wishing to amplify her voice to offer a unique lens in which she sees the world. Renata is also a student of psychology who dreams to spread a long breath of compassion and empathy wherever she goes.

