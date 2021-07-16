Grief is a little animal that sits wanting in my chest By Marty Miller

Grief is a little animal that sits wanting in my chest

I’ve been thinking about it since I left you

Weeks ago-

Eating caviar on the blacktop parking lot,

Shucking oysters with a knife we’d bought inside.

I was leaving you to see my grandparents

For the last birthday they’d be alive.

It was salty and fishy, of course it was,

It slid across my tongue like an oil spill.

We laughed as we swallowed it down

Seawater soaking my shirt and stinging my

hands –

Where the knife had just slipped a bit-

While I tried to keep it from soaking

Into the car seat fabric

And to ignore the changing light

What felt like moments away from the dying.

I was eating to feed someone else’s starving

Body,

Relishing in the taste of ocean and tired joy

In your eyes

Trading stories and gifts and smiles and feeling

Alive together-

The first time in months we’d been able to.

So you know, I’ve been thinking about it since I

Left you

Parking lot caviar and the way you say my name-

A piece of hard candy that you’re puzzling out

The flavor of.

The highlighter yellow underscore on all my

Other thoughts-

Biting the inside of my cheek to keep from

Saying

I love you

I miss you

I hope you’re doing well

I think about you every day

I think I’d like to drive to your house and

Pick you up and run away for a while.

I think the air between us could become a living thing.

By Marty Miller

Biography A long time amateur writer, Martin is a graduate of Western Kentucky University with roots in states from South Carolina to Ohio. They strive to pursue differences of perspective and mutual understanding through the arts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

