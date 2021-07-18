National Poetry Month Prompt Series Update

We want to take a moment to thank everyone who downloaded our National Poetry Month prompt set this year. We hope it helped nourish your writing journey & helped you find inspiration in your process.



We also wanted to take a moment to give you an update about the funds we raised. At the time of this writing, we raised $120 from the prompt package. Per our stated mission with the series, we donated $60 (50% of the total proceeds) to Ripple Community Center.

The other 50% was used to defray some of our annual cost for web hosting. In the future, we will use the majority of the funds we raise to begin building a fund to pay writers for their work.



We plan to keep this prompt package available for the foreseeable future. We will continue donating 50% of the proceeds to Ripple and providing you with regular updates. As a reminder, Ripple operates a day shelter, an affordable housing program, and strives to serve those “who are living with mental illness, who have experienced significant trauma, or have other conditions or experiences that can leave them isolated and alone.”

You Can Download the Prompts Here

