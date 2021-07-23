A Shrine of Babies By Diepreye Amanah

A Shrine of Babies

I watch her as she slips her spread fingers

into transparent examination gloves, digs

them into the potting soil in the flower pot,

pulls a handful up and pours potato peels

into the bottom. In this pot she puts

the withering bunch of red rose flowers

she was gifted last month for her

52nd birthday anniversary which she claims

is her 48th , then adds it to the collection

of vases in the right corner of the living room.

In the vases are dying or recently resuscitated

blue orchids, eucalyptus, dracaena, purple orchids

peace lilies, and a bonsai tree.

Since last month she grows ecstatic whenever

she finds a sprouted onion or potato in the pantry,

or an old garlic clove choking in parsley and celery

at the bottom of the refrigerator. She runs to tuck them

into the spaces in the soil around the other plants.

They grow now, reaching out like fingers and toes

plagued with arthritis. Their weak breath caresses her palms

and her heart leaps. I bet she names them all—

names them after the babies she could have cradled.

Maybe if she had begun this shrine

many years ago, one of the stalks would have

climbed up, crawled into and filled her empty womb.

By Diepreye Amanah

Biography:

Diepreye Amanah is a senior studying English and Comparative Literature at UNC-Chapel Hill. Her poems appear in Carolina Woman Magazine, the Health Humanities Journal of UNC, and as prize winners in the 2021 A.R. Ammons Poetry Contest. Her poem is forthcoming in Up the Staircase Quarterly.

