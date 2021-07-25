Stinging By Georgi Butch

Stinging

To sew is to

Lick the frayed nerves

And tie them to the needle

As holes are poked and threaded

In pain

Through the seam that needs stitching;

And the sting

Is felt not by the skin

But the holes

Which do not open

They close.

To heal is to

Let the clouds roll over on their sides

And release what they hold

As the sky roars

To drain

What never truly belonged;

As it falls

It feels not the lows

But the highs

And it does not dampen

It dries.

To sprout is to

Let the alcohol into the cracks

And let it sting

As the biting drops fall

Like rain

On a plant that needs water;

While it flows

It feels not the water

But the sun

And it does not burn

It grows.

By Georgi Butch

Biography:

Georgi Butch is a rising poet who currently attends high school in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She frequents poetry slams and enjoys performing spoken word, but hopes to have her work widely published in print.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

