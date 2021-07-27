Ink
A raven flew in,
through an open door.
Black and blue wingspan
across my clean walls.
But my skin was a cage
the raven,
was never meant,
to see.
He splattered his ink,
in ugly patterns,
all over my white halls.
He plucked,
and peeled,
my flesh
from my bones.
And shattered
the only window
I left-
Intact.
By Emily Enriquez
Biography
Emily Enriquez is a poet from Wrightwood, California. She has been passionate about writing since she was a child, entering many contests and publications for the Creative Communication company throughout middle and high school. All of Emily’s poems are focused on capturing raw emotion and the human experience. She graduates with a Bachelor’s in English this year and is planning on seeking further education in publishing.
One thought on “Ink By Emily Enriquez”
Wow this is a beautiful poem, oh wow! If you know where I can read more of her work, I would love to do so!