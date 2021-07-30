The Wind Phone By Gaetan Sgro

The Wind Phone

—for the people of Otsuchi

The booth is like any other. Silver

Frame and windows engraved

By some past passenger’s keys.

How long has it been since you folded

Yourself like a letter, dashed off at the receiver

And melted into the breeze?

This portal sits on a hill

In a garden overlooking the sea.

Salt rinses it daily.

In the sky above

Great pylons loom

Without lines connecting.

A man comes by car each morning

Tracing a series of arcs, echoes

Of his uncle’s voice across decades.

On the last day, he arrives and cuts

The engine. Sunlight electrifies

The dull steel cage.

Squinting, the old man stumbles

And just as he reaches the portal

The wind phone rings.

By Gaetan Sgro

Biography Gaetan Sgro is an internal medicine doctor, “girl dad,” and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine where he directs a program in the medical humanities. His poems have appeared in The Bellevue Literary Review, Glass: Poet’s Resist, Blueline, The Healing Muse, Apiary Magazine, Annals of Internal Medicine, JAMA, Best New Poets 2016, and other fine publications.

