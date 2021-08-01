QASIDA FOR MY FATHER’S GHOST IN MY FLORIDA ROOM By Huma Sheikh

QASIDA FOR MY FATHER’S GHOST IN MY FLORIDA ROOM

Behind the pine grove, my Panhandle blooms

with rage. I pop pills, walk to last night’s chair

where you sat murdered in your blue pathani.

Last night, you bowed your head— never to sing

again, not in the reyaz of our house,

where we laced Ghazals. Last night you bowed

your head, an accordion strap over your shoulder.

Sometimes, I conjure the faces of your

murderers. It begins with your fingers

tapping on the harmonium, tak tak tak tak

until an echo of revenge vibrates

on my fingertips. My eyes can’t make you

into clay, can’t make a body a body,

again, a heart, a nose, like yours. Your story

didn’t flash across the evening news, didn’t find

eternity in a Youtube clip. I am six

and feel your shirt against my cheek. I am curling

your hair between my thumb and forefinger,

combing it over your face, laughing.

The palmetto tree in my rear-view mirror

looks nothing like your shadow.

By Huma Sheikh

Biography Huma Sheikh is a doctoral fellow in Creative Writing at Florida State University. The recipient of fellowships from Callaloo, William Joiner Institute (UMass Boston), University of Massachusetts at Amherst, East-West Center, Hawaii, she has studied literary nonfiction with Christina Thompson at Harvard, and worked as a journalist in India, China, and the United States. She was the Assistant Online Editor for the Southeast Review, Fiction Screener for Orison Books, Stringer and Reporter for Plain Talk weekly and Ka Leo newspapers in South Dakota and Hawaii. The winner of the Adam M. Johnson Fellowship, Charles Gordone Award, and the Dean’s award for Outstanding Academic Performance and the award for Excellence in English at Long Island University, Huma is currently at work on her memoir and poetry book. Her work has appeared and forthcoming in Consequence Magazine, Arrowsmith Journal, The Rumpus, The Kenyon Review, and others.

