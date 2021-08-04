when boys tell me i’m tiny i feel like throwing up By Shanna Williams

when boys tell me i’m tiny i feel like throwing up

what i would give

to crawl into your mouth again

pick up your molars and hide in your gum pockets

floss me out when i am

hurting you

i am still running into doorframes

like i forget how much space i take up

how many atoms are bouncing, floating

inside my skin

i have bruises

from the door hinge

you pick me up and

tell me i’m so tiny

i feel all the atoms in me

explode

and i float up

(i’m so tiny i can do that)

i am not small

and you are not strong because you can lift me

onto your bed

someone once said we are all made up of stars

and that is where i will return

when you abandon whatever we have

slipping

through cracks in the door

By Shanna Williams

Biography:

Shanna Williams was born + raised in San Francisco, where she still resides. After an 8 year hiatus, she is writing again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

