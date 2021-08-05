The No Joke Broke Folk By Destinee Sharai Nelons

The No Joke Broke Folk

They

cradle loved ones

near to breast

in the thick of the night

on the floor

of window-less

shack

shanty

hut

single-room house

abandoned building.

Their prayers

to make it through

till morning

are tears on tired

faces.

I have heard someone once

whisper “when all you’ve got

is nothing, there’s a lot

to go around;”

I believe

They have this

figured out

because though

They wear dirt

for shoes

Their smiles illuminate

brighter than the simple fires

that keep them warm

while they are together

I have a lot

To learn from they

who see clearly

how the present

is indeed a gift,

and so can live

in the richness of love

with all

the naught

They have today

By Destinee Sharai Nelons

Biography



Destinee Sharai developed her love for creative writing while organizing poetry clubs and sharing at open mics during college. She is based in the Pacific Northwest and currently participates in virtual poetry writing groups. Her interests also include watercolor, sketching, and cooking. Her work can be found in the Lingua journal, Z Publishing House’s anthology of Best Emerging Poets, and The Helpers Podcast.

