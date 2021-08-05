The No Joke Broke Folk By Destinee Sharai Nelons

The No Joke Broke Folk
They
cradle loved ones
near to breast
in the thick of the night
on the floor
of window-less
shack
shanty
hut
single-room house
abandoned building.
Their prayers
to make it through
till morning
are tears on tired
faces.
I have heard someone once
whisper “when all you’ve got
is nothing, there’s a lot
to go around;”
I believe
They have this
figured out
because though
They wear dirt
for shoes
Their smiles illuminate
brighter than the simple fires
that keep them warm
while they are together
I have a lot
To learn from they
who see clearly
how the present
is indeed a gift,
and so can live
in the richness of love
with all
the naught
They have today
By Destinee Sharai Nelons
Biography
Destinee Sharai developed her love for creative writing while organizing poetry clubs and sharing at open mics during college. She is based in the Pacific Northwest and currently participates in virtual poetry writing groups. Her interests also include watercolor, sketching, and cooking. Her work can be found in the Lingua journal, Z Publishing House’s anthology of Best Emerging Poets, and The Helpers Podcast.