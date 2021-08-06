Self-portrait By Isabelle Fortaleza-Tan

Self-portrait

“I think people make their own faces, as they grow.”

― Enid Blyton

At eight, my mother begins to

squeeze the plateau between

my eyes to sculpt a bridge, too flat,

not pretty. I swat away her hands,

it hurts Mama— a small

mound hardens in place.

At ten, my cousins, shiny as

polished bronze, tell me they

want my skin, compare my cheeks

to porcelain plates, so white, so pretty.

I stop going out at noon, learn to

prime my canvas with splotchy SPF.

At twelve, my father is told to

go back to where he came from, in

the parking lot of a Trader Joe’s. I

try to shuck open my slits, praying for

baby blue pearl. I prod at saggy lid,

carve out pleats with paper clip. When

I sleep just right, I wake up with

faint folds of assimilation.

At fourteen, my crush tells me my

eyebrows are bushy, gross, like a man’s.

With my father’s razor, I purge coarse

shrubbery under fluorescent yellow.

I knick skin— leaving viscous red

and infertile land which I will sketch in

indefinitely.

At sixteen, the clay is set. My Lola 1

tells me I’m all grown up, a lady.

I preach acceptance, plaster on

a glossy finish. But in the early hours,

when the clock ticks louder than my

thoughts, I still try to smooth down the

hill atop my nose.

1Lola: Grandmother in Tagalog

By Isabelle Fortaleza-Tan

Biography Isabelle is a junior at the Gyeonggi Suwon International School in South Korea. She is of Chinese and Filipino descent and has previously lived in Kuwait. She likes writing, reading, eating tzatziki, and the oxford comma. Her work has been recognized by the New York Times and has appeared in The Skinny Poetry Journal.

