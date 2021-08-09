Retire Push Play By Bonnie Billet

Retire Push Play

sit under honey locusts

listen to the work of the river

bird song random dogs

reset

revisit the same day or another

take the dog to the top of the hill

under the giant oak everyday

for years

name the plants

relearn the names of birds

go home

sit send out letters

rework poems sharpen language

trash your emails

push go another year

masks off a new vision

the possibility of going out

sleep with the same man

for forty-seven years

your nights continually unfolding

ignore aging

forget trying to get up off the floor

turning over in bed repeat

By Bonnie Billet

Biography:

Bonnie wrote until she was in her late thirties She was published in several journals including POETRY. She started writing again after retirement and has been published in several journals including Entropy, Ravens Perch, Dunes Review, Oxidant/Engine and RHINO. Thank you for your consideration, Bonnie

