T.S. 1989 By Alicia Liu

T.S. 1989

there is music in gunfire

there is a mona lisa smile in every

trampled shot body because freedom is sweet

even for a few seconds

we have of that time only icons

that man standing in front hands up

of 秦始皇帝 because hands up don’t shoot isn’t

american or new it’s universal

for oppressed bodies to risk

skin for food in a belly and rights in a soul

because when hands on throats curl into something bitter-

the choice is to choke on vomit

my parents left right before

tanks rolled in mowed leaves of grass

starved sickly bodies because freedom is sweet

enough to go hungry.

By Alicia Liu

Biography:

Alicia Liu is a rising sophomore at Swarthmore College. She’s currently undecided about her course of study, but she enjoys writing, reading, cooking, baking, and photography.

