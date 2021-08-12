Reunion By Katy McAllister

Reunion

is too strong of a word and not

enough of one. How little we still know

of one another,

too long the length of our bodies

unstretched, too many miles between

the press of our lips, like laundry lines strung

between buildings. How domestic.

You always hated that.

We should wait for tomorrow –

like light could cleanse the sins

from our bodies, draw out poison. I say

that this waiting has been long

enough. Instead we kiss

in the way you drain venom

from a wound, bite

down and pull

years of bitterness from blood.

These bruises will linger,

laconic and tight lipped. Your grip

on my hands is the kind that begs,

fingers remembering

the ways we are best loved.

In the kitchen, the drip of coffee and sizzle

of water on the hotplate, sink full of weak winter

sunshine. It is easier

like this, morning light

softening sharp

edges. Soak in it, let the loss of two people

who have crossed oceans

be mourned.

By Katy McAllister

Biography:

Katy is a garden enthusiast from Michigan. She enjoys sunshine and being left alone like many cats.

