How to Pray at the Mosque By Sabina Khan-Ibarra

How to Pray at the Mosque

unlock the mouth that holds many truths

first, remove your shoes
like this

cover your head,
a saadar wrapped around you
like this

stand in a line
imam’s words fill Allah’s home
like this

say, Alhamdulillahi
rabil aalameen. reflect
like this

forehead to the floor
prostate. connect
like this

speak to Allah
supplicate
like this

if you hear a sudden click,
a shout, or what sounds like fireworks, run away from doors
like this

children stacked
like dishes. quiet and fragile. hide
like this

there are times that white poppies
bleed down minarets.
like this

read subhanallahs, alhamdulillahs and allahu akbar
on fingers. implore perfumed peace.
don’t look back
like this

safety is a fairytale uttered
when all is silent. protected. say, Ameen
like this

By Sabina Khan-Ibarra

Biography

Sabina Khan-Ibarra is a writer and an educator. She is a recent San Francisco State University Graduate with an MFA in Creative Writing. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two children.

