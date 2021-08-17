How to Pray at the Mosque By Sabina Khan-Ibarra

How to Pray at the Mosque

unlock the mouth that holds many truths

first, remove your shoes

like this

cover your head,

a saadar wrapped around you

like this

stand in a line

imam’s words fill Allah’s home

like this

say, Alhamdulillahi

rabil aalameen. reflect

like this

forehead to the floor

prostate. connect

like this

speak to Allah

supplicate

like this

if you hear a sudden click,

a shout, or what sounds like fireworks, run away from doors

like this

children stacked

like dishes. quiet and fragile. hide

like this

there are times that white poppies

bleed down minarets.

like this



read subhanallahs, alhamdulillahs and allahu akbar

on fingers. implore perfumed peace.

don’t look back

like this

safety is a fairytale uttered

when all is silent. protected. say, Ameen

like this

By Sabina Khan-Ibarra

Biography Sabina Khan-Ibarra is a writer and an educator. She is a recent San Francisco State University Graduate with an MFA in Creative Writing. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two children.

