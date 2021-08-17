How to Pray at the Mosque By Sabina Khan-Ibarra

How to Pray at the Mosque
unlock the mouth that holds many truths
first, remove your shoes
like this
cover your head,
a saadar wrapped around you
like this
stand in a line
imam’s words fill Allah’s home
like this
say, Alhamdulillahi
rabil aalameen. reflect
like this
forehead to the floor
prostate. connect
like this
speak to Allah
supplicate
like this
if you hear a sudden click,
a shout, or what sounds like fireworks, run away from doors
like this
children stacked
like dishes. quiet and fragile. hide
like this
there are times that white poppies
bleed down minarets.
like this
read subhanallahs, alhamdulillahs and allahu akbar
on fingers. implore perfumed peace.
don’t look back
like this
safety is a fairytale uttered
when all is silent. protected. say, Ameen
like this
By Sabina Khan-Ibarra
Biography
Sabina Khan-Ibarra is a writer and an educator. She is a recent San Francisco State University Graduate with an MFA in Creative Writing. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two children.