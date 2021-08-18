I Want the Glacial Erratics in Prospect Park By Bonnie Billet

to love me      but they don’t

                       I want the red tailed hawk
perched in the mulberry  

                           to startle and fly from the tree

when I walk under the drip line
I want Brooklyn raccoons

                            to stay in their trees

because they’re bigger and smarter

                            than country raccoons

when my mother died          her friend
said he was sorry she’d left me

                                   a single dollar in her will

I promise          I will destroy the alter
I built for my mother

 I will not have dinner
with anyone who can only meet me in soho

I will make friends

                                   with people who like me

Biography:

Bonnie wrote until she was in her late thirties She was published in several journals including POETRY. She started writing again after retirement and has been published in several journals including Entropy, Ravens Perch, Dunes Review, Oxidant/Engine and RHINO.

