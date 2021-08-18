I Want the Glacial Erratics in Prospect Park By Bonnie Billet

I Want the Glacial Erratics in Prospect Park

to love me but they don’t

I want the red tailed hawk

perched in the mulberry

to startle and fly from the tree

when I walk under the drip line

I want Brooklyn raccoons

to stay in their trees

because they’re bigger and smarter

than country raccoons

when my mother died her friend

said he was sorry she’d left me

a single dollar in her will

I promise I will destroy the alter

I built for my mother

I will not have dinner

with anyone who can only meet me in soho

I will make friends

with people who like me

By Bonnie Billet

Biography:

Bonnie wrote until she was in her late thirties She was published in several journals including POETRY. She started writing again after retirement and has been published in several journals including Entropy, Ravens Perch, Dunes Review, Oxidant/Engine and RHINO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

