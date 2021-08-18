I Want the Glacial Erratics in Prospect Park By Bonnie Billet

I Want the Glacial Erratics in Prospect Park
to love me but they don’t
I want the red tailed hawk
perched in the mulberry
to startle and fly from the tree
when I walk under the drip line
I want Brooklyn raccoons
to stay in their trees
because they’re bigger and smarter
than country raccoons
when my mother died her friend
said he was sorry she’d left me
a single dollar in her will
I promise I will destroy the alter
I built for my mother
I will not have dinner
with anyone who can only meet me in soho
I will make friends
with people who like me
By Bonnie Billet
Biography:
Bonnie wrote until she was in her late thirties She was published in several journals including POETRY. She started writing again after retirement and has been published in several journals including Entropy, Ravens Perch, Dunes Review, Oxidant/Engine and RHINO.