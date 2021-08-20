the worst things i remember By Shanna Williams

the worst things i remember
- the day i met you i told 7 people i met my soulmate
how fucking embarrassing is that
- i still have the photo booth pictures we took
you stole a $5 out of your girlfriend’s wallet
and we kissed so hard
my gums bled
- i gave up every part of myself to become
small
easy
casual
chill
i am none of those things
i am bad at being vulnerable
i don’t want to look
weak
i would drink bleach before letting you see one tear roll down my face
- i dream about you every other night
while sleeping next to other people
i wake up and see their face
smell their breath
touch their shoulder
it feels like purgatory
- just another dumb girl in love
i don’t want sad songs
i want to punch you numb in the face until you
want me back
By Shanna Williams
Biography:
Shanna Williams was born + raised in San Francisco, where she still resides. After an 8 year hiatus, she is writing again.