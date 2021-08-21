A Story of Her By Alicia Liu

A Story of Her



One

I kissed her because

she was beautiful

and I wanted to know

what pretty tasted like

Pretty tasted of dreams

dopamine and tears

Pretty tasted of illusions

hallucinogens and dew

That sprinkles her soft

but harrows her hard

White marble cuts a form

eyes too hold in the palm

of my pupils precariously

Fluid stone stagnant flow.



Two



We went to water.

Hell is hot pitch tar.

We are in a hot spring.

Similar, my love?

We went to church.

Hell is for homosexuals.

We are in damned love.

I pray, pray tell, if similar, love.

Sanctification, sodomite.

Divinity, dyke. Marble

morphs, horns form eyes

She is sin. Pope, pulpits

press more weight on my heart.

Stop, breath becomes air.

Three

It took Jesus three days.

It has been three months.

Bouts burst, tears tear down

my deflated heart.

The sea reminds me

of marble and hot springs

Wading in the water,

wanting to be washed

but too scared to take the plunge.

She’s drowned for all I know.

But, even after three months, I know

my body has no gills.



By Alicia Liu

Biography:

Alicia Liu is a rising sophomore at Swarthmore College. She’s currently undecided about her course of study, but she enjoys writing, reading, cooking, baking, and photography.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

