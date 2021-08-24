to the ten-year-old teddy bear living rent-free in my bedroom, By Katie Tian

to the ten-year-old teddy bear living rent-free in my bedroom,

you’ve made a home in the space behind

my vinyl headboard, loose limbs fitted

against its quiet curvature. your jaundiced fur

thinning around the belly, a memento

of the hurricanes, late nights grasping

for comfort. look how simply

you were made, age tugging a current

against ivory stitches. we were sisters

once, mapping red skies & playing

hide-and-seek in the expanding space

of my bedroom. we were young,

sheltered, doe-eyed innocent: unprepared

for the unending night, for plucking

shrapnel shards from our tired bodies.

now your fur has thickened from years

of disuse & i have stories to tell

you of five cities melding into one. sing me

your elegy tonight—we were only kids

searching for home—the cicadas’ evening song

smothers you. the half-written elegy bleeds,

asphyxiates, on the jeweled rust in your larynx.

i’ve never been good at goodbyes so

i’ll ask you to whittle yours into vinyl

for—when the sky blisters,

then quits—i will syncopate your once-steady

heartbeat to mine. i can no longer fit

my hands around a city’s throat and give

it my back, so i’ll leave a shrine

of honeyed memories & sell you like

a fossil to the highest bidder

for every dollar or two of your worth.

look how simply we forget.



By Katie Tian

Biography:

Katie Tian is a 15-year-old writer from New York. She is a Scholastic National Medalist, and her work has been published in Blue Marble Review, The Incandescent Review, and elsewhere. She likes clever metaphors, oatmeal raisin cookies, and sharing her poetry with the world.

