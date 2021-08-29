Disease By Ryan Garesio

Disease

The migrant mother

The leftover bread

stale and turquoise in

the corner of the room

with no air conditioning

The pocket change for a one-way

bus ride

The desperate manager counting the ways

in which more customers can buy cigarettes

The sweat

The dread of going back home

to where the air is wet and tastes of

senseless murder

The cracked steps in the concrete

to the nineteenth floor

The door with no name

just a number: 19D

The child inside

waiting for a chance to explain

The panic that sets in after

the realization that the succulent

in the corner of the room

has rotted away

And is broken

By Ryan Garesio

Biography:

Ryan Garesio is a middle school English teacher in Meriden, CT. When he’s not trying to get adolescents to understand Thoreau, he’s at home with his wife and two boys, trying to get toddlers to understand Seuss.

