Two Kinds of Idolatry By Ashley Kim

Two Kinds of Idolatry

They crossed the border for an egg,

exodus over Red Sea frozen over

by night providence, chased by red sun

and ungodly idol, by fetter and fly

and famine, for

theirs is a coal

desert bearing the face of a hardened

heart, adulterous northern kingdom

of nuclear home and iron abode, death

camp wishbone hollow skin, caved in,

holding acidic emptiness―

but here,

they hear, is a place your ribs will not hurt

with every lent breath and here,

you do not meet your end cheated

by a man gorged on the world.

I am

sorry, brother, sister, that I have tried

to be like you: starving until summer

turns cold, bowing to false gods hungry

for offerings: your blood, your bones,

your womb and sinew and marrow and

mind

will never be enough. We are

not the same. We have both been starved

by society, both given the pits

of ourselves as insufficient sacrifices

to deities of death, but―

we are not the same.

I am my own fanatic, my own oppressor,

and you: dear brother, sister, 우리 가족:

you are eagle-winged wayfarers

walking a glass land bridge,

fleeing

your home for a perilous, invisible

promised land. There is freedom

on the other side, I promise you,

I promise me: freedom, like enjoying

an egg.

By Ashley Kim

Biography:



Ashley Kim is a 17-year-old high school senior from Southern California. Her work has been published in Overachiever and is forthcoming in The Bookends Review and Detester. She has been nationally recognized by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and Visions of Unity. Soli Deo gloria.

