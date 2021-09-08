Mirrored Sentiment By Goodnews Mememugh Karibo

Mirrored Sentiment
l have been notified that my sorrow
has been accepted elsewhere,
my mother heard it in the news and
slammed the door. between a live wire
and a blue tapestry, l think of a time when
wishes would come in handy.
stories of grief are hard to handle.
l am a single boy lost in the time outside of
a hummingbird’s nest. because everything
is a crayoned skin when you look
at them with a bat-savvy
eye.
I have trained my brown, broken bones to
hold on
or let go of a future dipped in turpentine.
they say what defies coloration
is the excreta of a near-indigo sky.
it is hard to
not understand the red earth and its edges.
By Goodnews Mememugh Karibo
Biography
Goodnews Mememugh Karibo is a woke poet who writes from the heart of Port Harcourt. His poems have been published by Brittle Paper, African Writer, ShortSharpShot, and whatnot. He spends every day imbibing words.