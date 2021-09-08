Mirrored Sentiment By Goodnews Mememugh Karibo

Mirrored Sentiment

l have been notified that my sorrow

has been accepted elsewhere,

my mother heard it in the news and

slammed the door. between a live wire

and a blue tapestry, l think of a time when

wishes would come in handy.

stories of grief are hard to handle.

l am a single boy lost in the time outside of

a hummingbird’s nest. because everything

is a crayoned skin when you look

at them with a bat-savvy

eye.

I have trained my brown, broken bones to

hold on

or let go of a future dipped in turpentine.

they say what defies coloration

is the excreta of a near-indigo sky.

it is hard to

not understand the red earth and its edges.

By Goodnews Mememugh Karibo

Biography Goodnews Mememugh Karibo is a woke poet who writes from the heart of Port Harcourt. His poems have been published by Brittle Paper, African Writer, ShortSharpShot, and whatnot. He spends every day imbibing words.

